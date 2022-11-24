Apex Bank's Baileyton branch recently collected and donated 3,629 pounds of food to the local Food Bank through its "Together We Can Put An End To Hunger Food Drive."
"I always knew I lived in a community that took care of its people and showed up and showed out when asked," said Samantha Melton, branch manager of the Apex Bank Baileyton office. "This community is always looking for ways to help others."
She added, "So many families are able to go and pick up items that they need for their families, and it's not possible without the help of our communities. I'm forever thankful to live in a community that has the desire to help others and go above and beyond what is asked of them. I would like to personally take a moment to thank the Baileyton Community for all its donations to our Apex Bank Food Drive, and I know that the ministry is forever grateful for your donations as well."
Baileyton Elementary School and North Greene Middle School held a friendly competition between the classes to see who could collect the most food.
Hannah Brown's kindergarten class at Baileyton and two of the seventh-grade classes from NGMS, taught by Analisa Wilson and Christopher Long, collected the most cans and won their classes a pizza party from Apex Bank.
Baileyton donated a total of 1,873 cans. NGMS donated a total of 570 cans.
Also, the members of Brittontown Church donated a car load of food, and individuals brought donations into the bank.
“There is nothing greater than love invested in helping to feed our neighbors living in hunger,” stated Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank. “Our team truly rose to the occasion and did a phenomenal job contacting partners in their communities and collecting non-perishable items to help supply much needed nourishment to those less fortunate. It is all about supporting those who can’t support themselves, and we love investing time in Greeneville and Greene County.”