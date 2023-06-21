Apex Bank Makes Seniors Aware Of Fraud Risk Jun 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president for Apex Bank, spoke May 25 to the members of Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. Her topic was senior adult fraud. Kinser said this type of fraud is a huge problem, and the more people the bank can help make aware, the better. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes