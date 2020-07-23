Apex Bank has relocated its Towne Square to a newly renovated office at 841 Tusculum Blvd.
The new Tusculum Boulevard location will operate 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. However, due of the rise of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within Greene County, the bank will serve customers by drive-thru only until further notice. Customers can make an appointment to visit office lobbies as needed.
“We care about the health and well-being of our customers and team members,” East Tennessee President Jerome Julian said in a news release. “We will continue to navigate this global pandemic together with established protocols in place, and our team will communicate changes to our service offerings via our website and social media channels.”
While the bank transitions, Apex Bank will continue to offer drive-thru services at the Towne Square office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. The limited service hours will continue until the Towne Square office officially closes Aug. 21.
Apex Bank has also begun operating a new ATM at 200 W. Summer St. which is available for customers to make deposits or withdrawals.
“We are thrilled at the growth of Apex Bank here in Greene County, and we are eager to welcome our community into our new office when it is safe to do so,” Julian said. “We are preparing to host a community ribbon cutting soon, and look forward to showing off our renovations and our new meeting room available for local nonprofits and organizations.”