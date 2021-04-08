Apex Bank has announced the promotions of four employees in the Greene County market.
Tammy Kinser, office manager of the Tusculum location, has been promoted to Greene County market president. Amy McKinney has been advanced to office manager.
“Tammy impressed us in her most recent role as Director of Tourism, where she led large community events,” Jerome Julian, Apex Bank East Tennessee president, said in a news release. “Since joining the Apex Bank team, Tammy has already made a huge contribution to our efforts.”
Kinser brings 22 years of sales and marketing experience plus 12 years of banking experience to her new role. Throughout her career, Kinser has served the Greeneville and Greene County community, the bank said in its news release. In this role, she will work with the managers of the seven Greene and Hawkins County offices to coordinate community involvement efforts.
“Amy McKinney has held various roles with Apex Bank, including Universal Banker and Assistant Manager, and was recently recognized as Best Business Woman in The Greeneville Sun Reader’s Choice Awards,” said Julian. “With her various experiences, Amy will be a great leader.”
In addition to these promotions, Lance McKinney has been promoted to consumer and mortgage lending manager, and Gary Shelton has been promoted to senior commercial lender.
Lance McKinney and Shelton’s new roles will increase the bank’s ability to serve customer lending needs and assist in offering financial literacy options for all ages, according to the news release.
“Lance is a highly recognized consumer lender in the Greeneville market and continues to grow our East Tennessee Mortgage Lending operation. This promotion formalizes the role he has taken in coaching and helping our lenders in our east Tennessee offices to reach their full potential,” said Julian.
McKinney is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business finance and a certificate from the banking program. He has received the Greeneville Sun People’s Choice Award for Best Loan Officer four consecutive years. He has also served as the treasurer/secretary of the Greeneville BNI Chapter since 2017.
“Gary is one, if not the most experienced commercial banker in the market,” said Julian. “He has contributed in roles from Credit Officer to Market President.”
Shelton worked for Greene County community banks and Bank of America before joining Apex Bank in 2016. He is a board member of the Greene County Partnership and a director of the Greeneville Exchange Club. He was recently recognized as the area’s Best Bank Executive in The Greeneville Sun Reader’s Choice Awards.
“Our focus continues to be on building a great community by improving the lives of all. We are proud of all of our team members and their contribution to the bank’s growth within this market and we look forward to providing our friends and neighbors tools and resources to succeed financially,” said Julian.