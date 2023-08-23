apex sponsors school speaker

Apex Bank was the sponsor of the motivational speaker, Inky Johnson, for the 2023-24 Greene County Schools Opening In-Service on Aug. 2 at South Greene High School. Shown, from left, are: Tammy Kinser, Apex Greene County market president; Amy McKinney, branch manager at the Tusculum Boulevard branch; Suzanne Richey, director of Greene LEAF; and Misty Mercer, district literacy specialist with Greene County Schools.

