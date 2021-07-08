Apex Bank plans to host a grand opening opening for its Tusculum Boulevard branch.
The bank’s newest local branch opened in July 2020, but all business has been conducted through the drive-thru because of the pandemic, according to a press release from the bank.
“On May 17, 2021, we were fortunate enough to once again welcome our clients into our lobbies and we are excited to share our new design,” said Amy McKinney, branch manager at the Tusculum location. “In celebration of our lobbies opening, we are hosting our grand opening to invite everyone in to enjoy our lobbies and do business face to face.”
The celebration on July 15 will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greene County Partnership at 10 a.m.
The grand opening will feature food, trucks from the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, door prizes, games, reveal of the winners of the Apex coloring contest and more, the release said.
The branch is located at 841 Tusculum Blvd.