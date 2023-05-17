Apex Bank was recently announced as a 2023 top-performing community bank by Independent Banker, published annually by the Independent Community Bankers of America.
The annual listing of top-performing community banks in America listed Apex Bank as No. 2 nationwide and No. 1 in Tennessee in the “More than $1 billion” category, according a press release.
This latest achievement accompanies Apex Bank’s 15th consecutive year of growth. For the past decade, Apex Bank has consistently ranked among the top community banks nationwide, the press release said.
“Our talented team members strive for every customer interaction to be a unique experience that focuses on the person, not the transaction,” said Matt Daniels, CEO of Apex Bank. “Our team develops strong, lasting relationships with the customers and communities we serve while continuously seeking new and innovative ways to deliver outstanding experiences. With the recent acquisition of the largest commercial campus in Knoxville, we look forward to adding to our team and building on these accomplishments.”
Apex Bank, founded in 1931 and headquartered in Camdem, just west of Nashville, is consistently ranked as one of the best-performing community banks in the nation, according to the news release. Having unified its brand in 2015, Apex Bank has experienced tremendous growth since 2008, increasing total assets from $157 million to over $1.2 billion.
Apex Bank has three locations in Greeneville: West Main Street, Tusculum Boulevard, and East Andrew Johnson Highway, in addition to locations in Baileyton and Mosheim.