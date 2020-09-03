Southeast Region Buick GMC Zone Manager Erin Gray, left, presents Bachman Bernard co-owner Myron Bernard, second from left, with a Crystal Award from General Motors in recognition of being a GMC dealer in Greeneville for 50 years. Gray also presented the dealership with a Mark of Excellence Award, which is given to dealers for commitment to unsurpassed performance and customer satisfaction, from General Motors on behalf of Buick. Several employees received individual excellence awards. Those employees included Russ Kauffeld, Aaron Miller, Bradley Drew, Sandi Walker, Ted Shown, Darius Hoese, Anthony Knight, Shaun Hinkle, Tim Davis, Terry Rollins, Justin Peters and Russ Bonnot.