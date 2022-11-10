Sherry Wade, a certified pharmacy technician at Baileyton Drug Company, has received national recognition for defining the future of pharmacy.
Wade was one of three finalists from across the nation for the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist Award.
The finalists were featured in an October 2022 publication of “Pharmacy Times,” in which Wade says she became certified as a pharmacy technician in 1999.
“Helping people understand their medications and how they worked was my driving force to learn and inspire myself to become a better technician,” she said in the article.
In 2021, she became a certified vaccinator to help with the incredible load of COVID-19 vaccines.
Also in the article, she says her personal philosophy is to make sure the pharmacy runs as smoothly as possible and that all tasks are done to allow pharmacists to counsel patients.
“I always strive to do my best to make the customer experience in our store the best it can be for the sick family, kids, and even four-legged friends,” she said in the article.
Baileyton Drug Company’s website says Wade has been serving the people of Greene County in the field of pharmacy for many years.
“She has been certified for over 20 years and brings to us a abundance of valuable knowledge from her experiences in retail and independent Pharmacy,” the website says.
The Next-Generation Pharmacist program, now in its ninth year, is designed to recognize pharmacy professionals who are defining the future of pharmacy. The national awards program recognizes and honors pharmacists, technicians, student pharmacists and industry advocates.
Entries are judged on the following criteria: professional standards, namely, evidence that the nominee has displayed the highest standards with regard to the tenets of the pharmacy profession, including commitment to patient care, ethical judgment, and customer service; experience, namely, the strength of the nominee’s background in pharmacy and how it relates to the specific category he or she has entered; years of experience appropriate to category; and advancement to the profession, namely, the strength of evidence that the nominee has made a significant contribution to the pharmacy profession as a whole through his or her individual work; and proof of leadership to advance the profession.
Sherry resides in Hamblen County.
Baileyton Drug Company is located at 515 Van Hill Rd. and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on the pharmacy, visit www.baileytondrugcompany.com.
For more information on the awards program, visit www.nextgenpharmacist.com.