Ball Named GCP Events Coordinator Mar 8, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aaron Ball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aaron Ball is the new part-time events coordinator for the Greene County Partnership.A native of Greeneville, Ball graduated from South Greene High School.He has a degree in leisure, sport and tourism studies from Middle Tennessee State University.“I am excited to contribute to the growth in tourism and events that make Greeneville a great place to live, work and play,” he said.The Greene County Partnership organizes a number of community events throughout the year including Greeneville’s flagship event, the Iris Festival, held each May.For more information about the Partnership and its events, visit www.greenecountypartnership.com . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Local Farm Mom Featured In New Video Series Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1 North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney 5 Charged In Alleged Jail Drug Smuggling Scheme