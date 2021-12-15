Ballad Health has announced the promotion of two leaders in its Southern Market, composed of eight hospitals spanning Greeneville to Mountain City to Unicoi County.
The market includes the region’s state-designated safety net and teaching hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Niswonger Children’s Hospital and a myriad of outpatient services serving hundreds of thousands of patients annually, according to a news release.
Lisa Carter, who currently serves as chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network, has been named president of the Southern Market, and will oversee all operations of the market.
Kenny Shafer, currently serving as interim CEO of Johnson City Medical Center, has been named chief executive officer of Johnson City Medical Center.
According to a release from Ballad, these appointments come after a search process which generated numerous candidates from around the nation. A search committee composed of regional leaders, physicians and Ballad Health leadership participated in the process and made recommendations to Ballad Health leadership.
“When making key appointments like this, we truly value the input of the physicians and community leaders who care deeply about these hospitals,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine. “In this case, there were so many great candidates, but Lisa and Kenny clearly emerged as a strong consensus given the trust they’ve developed among the staff and community. They are both great leaders with energy and enthusiasm for the mission of Ballad Health.”
Carter, who grew up in the Appalachian Highlands, has served as CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital since 2015 and was instrumental in the creation of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network, which includes the children’s hospital. A registered nurse, she previously served as chief nursing officer for Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Carter began her nursing career in 1995 and spent 10 years in various floor nursing roles before stepping into a series of leadership positions. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Tennessee Technological University and master's degree in nursing at East Tennessee State University.
“Growing up in this region was invaluable, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve our community on a larger scale and am excited about what we can achieve,” Carter said. “We have an amazing team who genuinely love their communities and work hard each day to meet the health care needs of our region. And while I’ll be focused on all the hospitals within the market, I am still very passionate about women’s and children’s initiatives and will continue to be involved in the strategy and vision for the children’s network. Being a nurse first really defined how I see patients and the needs of others. I want to listen to the experiences of our patients and the team members who support them. I am committed to ensuring a safe culture for everyone who interacts with or works for our hospitals in this community.”
Shafer, as CEO of Johnson City Medical Center, will be responsible for overseeing implementation of the strategy and daily operations of the medical center, as well as interfacing with the Johnson City community and Ballad Health’s primary academic partner, East Tennessee State University, as the medical center contributes to the academic and training component of its mission.
Shafer has served as interim CEO since June of this year. In addition, he has held the role of chief operating officer for Johnson City Medical Center and Niswonger Children’s Hospital since 2018. Prior to that, he served in several leadership roles with the Ballad Health system as well as with Community Health Systems at Tennova Healthcare outside Nashville and Bayfront Health Spring Hill in Florida.
Shafer is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University and earned a Master of Health Administration from the University of Florida.
Carter and Shafer will immediately transition into their new roles, and Carter’s newly vacated position as CEO of the children’s hospital and the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will be filled once a national search is completed, according to the news release.