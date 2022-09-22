“A special place for our community to come together”— that’s how Kort and Megan Boring describe The Greene Cafe and Tavern.
One of the most special aspects of The Greene, 901 Tusculum Blvd., is that it is located in a converted bank drive-thru.
Where customers of Greene County Bank used to make deposits and withdrawals, now customers of The Greene can order a specialty coffee.
They can even park behind the upcycled space, pull up a bar stool in one of the drive-thru lanes, and enjoy live music, Karaoke, games, beer or food trucks.
“We felt like Greeneville is on the verge of being ready for something different,” Kort said. “Hopefully we can build our community around this space.”
Kort and Megan have been running a food truck in several forms since 2019. Their most recent truck, The Project Waffle Family, has become well known throughout Northeast Tennessee for its menu of waffles used to sandwich and wrap chicken and other items.
In June, they opened The Greene, which hosts a variety of food trucks each week.
Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
While Kort often is found in The Project Waffle truck, on the phone conducting business, or using his background in banking and finance to crunch numbers, Megan primarily works inside the drive-thru.
Kort also has 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Megan has about half a dozen years of experience in the customer service and hospitality industry, with nearly five of those working with specialty coffee and espresso drinks.
Megan also conducts morning yoga sessions at The Greene.
In fact, there’s plenty of fun activities to choose from at the family friendly business. DJ Bingo is played on Friday nights. They offer themed nights, like Ladies Night, Truck Night or Bike Night. Karaoke is a popular activity, and many local and regional musicians have been featured in live performances.
On a recent Thursday night, Saul Brooks was belting out acoustic country hits while a crowd enjoyed crisp fall-like weather.
Kort and Megan are evaluating how to stay open during the winter months and said they will provide updates when they are available.
To find out what’s happening at The Greene, visit Facebook or Instagram and search for “The Greene Cafe and Tavern.” The website is www.TheProjectWaffleFamily.com .
Editor’s note: Greeneville has another former bank drive-thru that has been converted into a different use. 423 Coffee & Mercantile, 1350 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., features drive-thru coffee and food items with retail space inside the building. An article about that new business appeared in the June 9 edition of The Sun.