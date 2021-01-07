JOHNSON CITY — Blackburn, Childers, and Steagall, CPAs (BCS) has been recognized by Forbes in a listing of America’s best tax and accounting firms for 2021.
Forbes and Statista identified the top 250 firms for tax and top 200 for accounting, and BCS was named among the 172 firms on both lists, a press release from the firm said.
“We are excited and honored to be included on the Forbes list again for 2021. We are blessed to be able to live and work in such a great region as East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. We attribute much of our success to our culture, our people, and the wonderful clients that we serve on a daily basis,” said Andy Hatfield, managing partner with BCS.
The firm, which was also listed in the Forbes ranking for 2020, was one of five in Tennessee and six in North Carolina ranked in the 2021 listing, the release said.
BCS has offices in Johnson City, Greeneville and Kingsport, Tennessee and Boone, North Carolina.
Firms were chosen based on recommendation from CPAs, clients, attorneys and other financial industry experts, the release said.
The full list can be found at https://www.forbes.com/best-tax-firms/#db295eb24bdc .