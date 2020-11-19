Local shop small festivities will continue after Nov. 28's Shop Small Greene event with a Bernard Avenue Vendor Crawl, hosted by the owners of Bee Well Day Spa and The Blessed Bee.
From 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, participating Bernard Avenue businesses will be open and sharing outdoor spaces with other local small businesses and artisans, all of which will be marked by green holiday-themed signs and banners.
"We are really just trying to give back and make sure the local businesses in our community survive during the pandemic," said Amy Nicholas, event organizer and owner of Bee Well Day Spa.
The route will start at Love Yoga Studio, 323 Bernard Ave., and end at Bee Well Day Spa and The Blessed Bee, which share the brick house at 441 E. Bernard Ave.
Nicholas said there will also be food trucks, in addition to the small businesses and artisans that will operate under tents along the route.
"Small businesses are the backbone of America and our local economy," Nicholas said. "We are hoping that this event will end 2020 on a high note and look forward to a successful 2021."
The event will be socially distanced, and attendees are reminded to bring a mask.
For more information email Nicholas at beewelldayspa@gmail.com.