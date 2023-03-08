Bettis Joins A Cut Above As Auctioneer Mar 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne Bettis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wayne Bettis has joined A Cut Above Real Estate & Auction Company as an auctioneer.Bettis has nearly 50 years of experience in the auctioneering business, a news release said.He will be specializing in antique farm equipment, personal property, and business liquidation auctions.Bettis and his wife, Judy, reside in the Camp Creek community.He can be contacted at 423-278-6808. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Auction Non-criminal Law Agriculture Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Local Farm Mom Featured In New Video Series Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1 North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney 5 Charged In Alleged Jail Drug Smuggling Scheme