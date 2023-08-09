library cleaning

Bluebird Exteriors of Greeneville recently donated some time to clean around the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library before the installation of new landscaping. Shown are employees Aidan Keiffer, left, and Jackson Holt. For more information on Bluebird Exteriors, visit www.bluebirdexteriorsllc.com/ or www.facebook.com/BluebirdExteriorsLLC.

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

