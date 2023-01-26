A new boutique offering a wide variety of items has opened on Tusculum Boulevard.
Appropriately and alliteratively named Boulevard Boutique, the store was opened at the beginning of January by Brandi Martin, owner of Handmade Creations.
Martin explained that she has been in business for a few years as a crafter and is a vendor in several stores.
“With most boutiques closing here in the area, leaving me limited options to have my products, I moved forward in opening a boutique of my own,” she said.
She has combined her creative experience with hand-dyed tees, graphic tees, bleached tees, tumblers, custom epoxy pens, wristlets, and wood/laser items with the offerings of other locally owned small businesses to have a boutique that sells kids’ clothing, purses, wallets, women’s clothing, badge reels, lanyards, shoes, car freshies, earrings and many more items to come.
Boulevard Boutique is located at 402C Tusculum Blvd.
The business can be found on Facebook under “Boulevard Boutique” and the group link facebook.com/groups/boulevardboutiquetn . Martin said she hopes to develop a website for the business in the upcoming months. The business offers shipping to customers all over the United States.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with hopes to expand in the spring and summer.
Martin added, “Boulevard Boutique is here to help us shop local and support local. You can find a few different small businesses inside of the store such as Handmade Creations, Gypsy Bag Lady, Rose Boutique, Simply Unique, and Mom2GirlzBeadz+, with a few new vendors coming soon.”