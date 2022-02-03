The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County announced the addition of the Maytag Feel Good Fridge to the local Boys & Girls Club.
On the heels of having a Maytag Dependable Leader award winner in staff member Phelan Story in 2020, Maytag has selected the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County to partner with the company on this program, according to a news release. The focus of the program is to provide additional access to healthy foods for children and families free of cost. The fridge is stocked weekly with healthy foods for kids and parents to grab each day when they need them.
Access to healthy food is an issue for millions of children and the pandemic made the situation worse. A 2020 study says that 27.5 percent of households with children are food insecure, which means about 14 million children in the United States are not getting enough to eat. That is why appliance brand Maytag has launched the Maytag Feel Good Fridge program. The initiative is launching with 10 fridges with a goal to be in 30 Boys & Girls Clubs by early 2022, to help create thriving communities that children and their families can consistently depend on, according to the news release.
“Maytag believes dependability starts with ensuring that all Americans have access to their most basic needs, and having access to healthy and nourishing food is one of the most important needs of children,” said Kelly Roche, brand manager for Maytag. “We’re delighted to help provide children with this access by placing our Feel-Good Fridges at the Boys & Girls Clubs, proudly expanding on our nearly 20-year relationship with the organization.”
Program Director Tiffany Judd said, “This program is so great because it is available to any and all of our kids and parents completely judgement free. We want all of our kids to grab a healthy snack or some vegetables to use with their dinner at night because that’s why Maytag created this program. Anytime kids have more access to healthy foods, we know we are helping improve their lives.”
The Boys & Girls Club is located at 740 W. Church St. and offers after-school and summer programming for school aged children. For more information on the Maytag Feel Good Fridge Grant or the Boys & Girls Club and its programs and activities call 423-787-9334, visit www.ggbgc.org or www.facebook.com/BGCLubofGreenevilleGreeneCounty.