Breaker's Billiards & Brews Opens In Mosheim Nov 16, 2022 4 hrs ago

1 of 3 Breaker's Billiards & Brews features six new pool tables. Photo Special To The Sun Breaker's Billiards & Brews is hiring bartenders. Photo Special to the Sun Breaker's Billiards & Brews is a new business in Mosheim. Photo Special To The Sun

Breaker's Billiards & Brews has opened as a new place to play pool and grab a bite to eat in Mosheim.Owner Terry Greer and his wife, Kisha, are running the business and are in the process of hiring bartenders."I opened this business because of my strong love for the game of pool," Terry said.Breaker's features six brand new pool tables and a full kitchen.Tournaments are played almost every weekend. Customers join regularly from Rogersville, Pigeon Forge, North Carolina, Bristol and several other places."All ages are welcome inside the facility because it's a non-smoking environment, and we want everyone to be able to come and enjoy themselves," Terry said.Business hours are Sunday through Thursday 2-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays 2 p.m. - 2 a.m."We love our customers and welcome all new people to come check us out," Terry said. "We want to welcome anyone and everyone to come have good, clean fun!"Breaker's is located at 7485 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim.Facebook users can follow the new business at "Breaker's Billiards & Brews."For more information, call Terry Greer at 423-329-6743.