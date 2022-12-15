Brown Joins Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team Dec 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Amanda Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amanda Jordan Brown has joined Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team as an agent.Brown was born in Roxboro, North Carolina, and has lived in Greene County for more than 25 years.She is a 2005 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School.She and her husband, Michael, have been married since 2019, and she has two stepsons, Tucker and Caleb.In her spare time, she enjoys hunting, fishing and being outdoors.Brown has worked in the financial world for more than 20 years and decided to chase her dream of becoming a realtor.“I have a huge passion for helping people,” she said. “If you are looking to purchase your dream home or sell your current home, I am looking forward to helping you.” Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amanda Jordan Brown Caleb Building Industry Commerce Sport Real Estate Tucker Auction Team Michael Hunting Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Fugitive In Greene County Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified Devils Dominate Region 1-4A Awards