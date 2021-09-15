Broyles General Store at 730 W. Main St. will be celebrating its 70th anniversary Saturday refreshments and prizes for customers.
Kelly Broyles opened the store in its current location in 1951, and it has been operated by four generations of the Broyles family. Originally a feed and seed supplier for local farmers, the store added a greenhouse in the 1980s, expanding its offerings of flowers and vegetable plants for home gardeners, and in the 1990s converted a warehouse to the Garden Emporium, housing home and garden decor and gift items. It has since added a toy department and old-fashioned candles.
The event Saturday is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each customer will received a hot dog, RC Cola and a Moon Pie, and can register to win gift cards, T-shirts and hats.
For more information about the store, visit www.broylesgeneralstore.com .