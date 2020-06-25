Brumley’s Restaurant & Lounge will reopen with a new menu July 1, according to a press release from the General Morgan Inn.
The restaurant, located inside the historic inn at 111 N. Main St., will follow the recommended State of Tennessee guidelines with 50-percent seating occupancy to ensure safe social distancing, said Bronson Winters, the hotel’s general manager.
“Staff will wear masks and be monitored daily,” Winters said. “We are doing everything possible to make the experience as safe as possible while providing our same level of exceptional service.”
Brumley’s will reopen offering dinner and weekend brunch only, the release said. Dinner will be served Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., while weekend brunch will be offered Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 423-787-7500. To-go orders and car-side pick-up also will be available.
“Our dinner menu includes some delicious new dishes including an Avocado Tomato Caprese Salad, Braised Airline Chicken, Ahi Tuna and a 12-ounce Ribeye,” Winters said. “We’ve also added a new vegetarian dish, Grilled Sweet Potato with Cilantro and Lime Dressing, served with Quinoa Tabbouleh.”
The menu still includes several local favorites, including Chicken Schnitzel and Grilled Black Angus Filet Mignon, according to the news release.
“We’ve also updated some of our other dishes – for example, our Seared Salmon is now served with a creamy Saffron Risotto,” he said.
The hotel’s Grand Ballroom and Garden Terrace – popular for group events including meetings, retreats and weddings – will also reopen July 1, but with limited capacity.
“Our beautiful hotel has been an iconic landmark in downtown Greeneville since the early 1880s,” Winters said. “We are so excited to welcome guests back inside our doors. We have missed them!”
For more information, call the restaurant at 423-787-7500 and the hotel at 423-787-1000.