If you liked Greeneville's iconic Bean Barn, you'll be happy to know that a new restaurant has brought back some of it's unique menu items.The Burger Shack at 227 W. Bernard Ave. opened Jan. 19 offering beans, burgers, stew and more prepared by local restaurateurs Anthony and Christy Carter.For years, the Carters owned Fat Boyz restaurant in various locations and most recently operated an eatery out of the original Bean Barn location on West Church Street.Now, just around the corner and down the street, the Burger Shack is incorporating pieces of local restaurant history through menu items like the "Fat Boyz omelet" and the "Hobart special."The Hobart is a reference to the popular hamburger with a slice of country ham served at the Bean Barn, which closed in 2021.And, of course, there's the combination of soup beans and beef stew, which the Bean Barn called "Beans All The Way."In addition to beans, burgers, and stew, the Burger Shack also serves a full breakfast menu, a variety of sandwiches with sides, a salad bar, and desserts.The location of the Burger Shack has served as a restaurant under different names over the past years, and some readers may remember when it was a video store decades ago.Hours of operation for the Burger Shack are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.