“When you walk in here, you’re treated like family,” Mike Bailey said of his new tattoo shop on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Greeneville Tattoo Company opened July 12, and already “business has been very good,” Bailey said.
“We’re excited to be here in Greeneville, and so far the reception we’ve gotten from the community has been overwhelming,” he said.
Greeneville Tattoo offers all styles of tattoos, along with a variety of piercings.
Bailey has been in the tattoo business for 32 years, opening his first shop, Skinsations, 26 years ago in Kingsport. He also owned a shop in Jefferson City for nine years.
His new Greeneville location features three other tattoo artists, Mike Deel, who has 20 years of experience, and apprentices Sam Usary and Corey Truman. Laura Cannon is the receptionist and will soon be a licensed piercer.
Greeneville Tattoo Company is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Appointments are accepted, and walk-ins are welcome. The artists will work past closing time if necessary to finish their work, “until the skin runs out,” Bailey joked.
“My biggest thing is customer service,” he said. “We provide a good clean, sterile environment.”
“We appreciate the support from the community that we have received so far,” Bailey added.
Greeneville Tattoo Company is located at 2565 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and can be reached at 423-525-4633.
For photos of their work and more information, visit Greeneville Tattoo Co on Facebook or GreenevilleTattooCo on Instagram.