Business Honors Local First Responders On 9/11 3 hrs ago

Cash Express in Greeneville honors local first responders every year on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was one of the local recipients this year of cakes and a signed thank-you placard from the West Main Street business. From left are Jennifer Davis, Cash Express assistant manager; and sheriff's department employees Margaret Knight and Lori Rader. Sun Photo By Ken Little