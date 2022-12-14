Businesses Join Greene County Partnership Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Partnership recently added several new businesses as members. They are:Carville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 300 Bachman Dr., www.carvillecdjr.comGreene Hemp Company, 2560 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Ste. 3C&C Custom Trailers, 7090 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., www.cccustomtrailers.comQuality Sleep Mattress Barn, 425 E. Bernard Ave.;Vallie Insurance Agency, 822 Tusculum Blvd., www.Vallieinsurance.netDR Horton, real estate services, Kingsport, www.drhorton.comFor a full list of members of the Greene County Partnership, visit www.greenecountypartnership.com/memberdirectory . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Partnership Greene County Company List Vallie Insurance Agency Business Member Barn Carville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified Devils Dominate Region 1-4A Awards Marvelous Grace Offers Coffee On The Go