Businesses Join Greene County Partnership Jan 18, 2023

The Greene County Partnership recently added several new businesses as members. They are:

Southern Fades Barbershop, Kris Longaker, 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Floyd's Snack Shack, Lori Floyd, www.floydssnackshack.com
Heartland Title, Amy Wesley, Morristown, www.heartlandtitletn.com
Burk I.T., Karol Vaughn, Kingsport, www.burkitc.com
Planet Fitness, Chris Kudera, 600 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, www.planetfitness.com
Lazy Llama Campground, Kelley Massey, 405 Chuckey Ruritan Rd. South, Chuckey, www.llamacampground.com

For a full list of members of the Greene County Partnership, visit www.greenecountypartnership.com/memberdirectory .