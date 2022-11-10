Businesses Join Greene County Partnership Nov 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Partnership recently added several new businesses as members. They are:Bright Productions (advertising/media) www.brightproductions.comCarville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 300 Bachman Drive, www.carvillecdjr.comDeluxe On Depot (beauty salon/spa), 109 W. Depot St., www.hairbydeluxe.comFender’s Garage, 1355 Jim Fox Road, www.fendersgarage.comGVC Mortgage, 830 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, www.GVCMortgage.comSuperior Mountain Maintenance Services (commerical cleaning) https://superiormountainms.wixsite.com/website-1For a full list of members of the Greene County Partnership, visit www.discovergreenevilletn.com/membership-directory . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Partnership Greene County Company Beauty Salon Spa List Depot Business Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary