Businesses Join Greene County Partnership May 3, 2023

The following businesses have become new members of the Greene County Partnership:BAM Storage, Brian McAmis, Christy Sams, 708 E. Church St., www.bamstorage.net;JDM Junk Removal & Hauling, Melissa Opper, Chuckey, www.jdmservicestn.com;OmniSource, LLC, recycling, Mitchell Saulsbury, Johnson City, www.omnisource.com;Silicon Ranch, solar utilities, Gina Brown, Nashville, www.siliconranch.com;Two Roots Alpacas, agritourism, Ruth Anne Goss, 3875 St. James Road, www.tworootsalpacas.com;Fairy Godmother Travel, Michelle Shumate, Greeneville, www.fairygodmothermichelle.com;East TN Safe Dr., locksmith, Mary Piner Chappel, Greeneville, www.easttnsafedr.com; andJumpTN, LLC, skydiving, Mikeal Stevens, Greeneville, www.jumptn.com.