Businesses Join Greene County Partnership Sep 14, 2022

The Greene County Partnership added several new businesses as members in August:

Applebee's Grill & Bar, 2771 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, www.Qrcllc.net;

Envision Realty Group, Darbi Neas, 505 Tusculum Blvd., www.envisionrealtytn.com;

H5 Land Surveying & Mapping, PLLC, 144 W. Bernard Ave., www.H5surveying.com;

LJ Madwish (books and stationery), www.maryandmikesmagnanimousadventures.com;

Trinity Heart and Vascular Group, PLLC, 1231 Tusculum Blvd., www.trinityheartandvasculargroup.com;

V2K Express, (taxi and delivery service) 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway; www.v2kexpress.com; and

Veritas Family Healthcare, 1231 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2; www.veritasfamilyhealthcare.com.

For a full list of members of the Greene County Partnership, visit www.discovergreenevilletn.com/membership-directory .