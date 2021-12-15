Local businesses are selling handmade ornaments and crosses to benefit the Greene County Veterans Burial Fund, according to a news release.
While Jeffers Funeral Services buys the ornaments — called Greenie T-Balls — for its annual Christmas tree, other businesses sell the ornaments to the general public to raise funds to help defray the costs of funeral expenses for the families of veterans who need help.
Jeffers Funeral Services and the makers of Greenie T-Balls teamed up in January 2020 to set up a fund from which veterans can get help with up to $500 for a casket if they meet certain criteria and are buried in a veterans cemetery. According to the news release, the Veterans Administration will pay for a burial plot, outer and marker if the veteran is buried in a veterans cemetery, but will not pay for a casket or funeral services.
Greenie T-Balls are themed, handmade ornaments constructed from new and recycled greeting cards. Themes include Christmas, military, orange-and-white Tennessee, and local high schools. Christmas-themed ornaments will be sold until the end of December, while some businesses will sell school- and military-themed ornaments throughout the year, according to the news release.
The ornaments cost a minimum $8 apiece. Some of the businesses, including Jeffers Funeral Services, are also selling small, handmade crosses for $3 each. Proceeds from the sales benefit the burial fund for veterans, according to the news release.
Participating Greeneville businesses are Artistic Printers, 2475 Snapps Ferry Road; Broyles General Store, 703 W. Main St.; Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant, 245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway; Corley’s Pharmacy, 1004 Snapps Ferry Road; and Double D Tire, 403 E. Bernard St.
Additionally, Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital, 5415 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Afton; and Black Olive Restaurant, with locations at 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, and 173 Hudson Drive, Elizabethton, are selling ornaments and crosses.
An auction to benefit the burial fund was to be held this year but has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to the news release.
For more information about the Greene County Veterans Burial Fund, contact Justin Jeffers at 639-2141. To make a donation, call Jeffers, mail the donation to Jeffers Funeral Services, 208 N. College St., Greeneville, TN 37745, or make the donation at any of the participating businesses. Checks should be made payable to Greene County Veterans Burial Fund.