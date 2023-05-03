Businesses Sponsoring Luncheon For First Responders, Veterans May 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The seventh annual Appreciation Luncheon for Greene County first responders, nurses, and military veterans will be held Wednesday, May 10, at Vallie Insurance, 822 Tusculum Blvd.The luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will include 1/2 barbecue chicken with all the fixings and a drink for the first 250 people while supplies last.Door prizes will be available for those eating on site.Those who can't attend can call 423-636-3743 as organizers are trying to set up deliveries.The luncheon is sponsored by Unified Title & Escrow, Inc., Southbound Real Estate, Advanced Cleaning & Restoration, and Cervus Highlands. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food The Economy Trade Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes