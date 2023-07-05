C&C Custom Trailers Welcomed By Partnership Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email C&C Custom Trailers recently received their membership plaque from the Greene County Partnership. The business at 7090 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey carries a full line of Badboy mowers, tractors and implements, Toro mowers, Echo and Redmax handheld equipment, and they service the brands they sell. They also have a large selection of trailers. For more information, visit www.cccustomtrailers.com. Shown, from left, are front row: Rebecca Tipton, Corey Tipton, GCP's Aly Collins, owners Gina and Roger Tipton; and back row: Allen Jones, Jim Falls, Tommy Pierce, Jermaih Lawson, Ed Tilson, and Daniel Isley. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Agriculture Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes