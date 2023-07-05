cc trailers

C&C Custom Trailers recently received their membership plaque from the Greene County Partnership. The business at 7090 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey carries a full line of Badboy mowers, tractors and implements, Toro mowers, Echo and Redmax handheld equipment, and they service the brands they sell. They also have a large selection of trailers. For more information, visit www.cccustomtrailers.com. Shown, from left, are front row: Rebecca Tipton, Corey Tipton, GCP's Aly Collins, owners Gina and Roger Tipton; and back row: Allen Jones, Jim Falls, Tommy Pierce, Jermaih Lawson, Ed Tilson, and Daniel Isley.

