Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim Nov 10, 2022

Greene County has a Cajun restaurant.

It's not just any Cajun restaurant; it's owned by a native of Louisiana who knows how to prepare Cajun food.

Shari's Cajun Cafe is located at 9860 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, near Exit 30 off Interstate 81.

Owner Sharon Perdue said she has always wanted her own restaurant. That dream came true when Shari's opened Aug. 9.

The menu includes a variety of choices: burgers, chicken, fish, turkey, po'boy sandwiches, gumbo, jumbalaya, a long list of sides, and an even longer list of drink choices.

They also have a full breakfast menu and offer homemade desserts.

"Everyone that likes Cajun food needs to come on over and eat with us," Perdue said.

Shari's is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, visit "Shari's Cajun Cafe" on Facebook.