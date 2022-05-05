Mandy Campbell has joined Journey Physical Therapy & Balance Center as a physical therapist assistant.
Campbell is a lifelong Greene County resident who comes to Journey PT with 18 years of experience in outpatient physical therapy, the business said in a news release. She graduated from Walters State Community College’s Physical Therapy Assistant program in 2004.
Her areas of expertise include rehabilitation for orthopedic injuries, post-surgical rehab and balance/strength deficits, the release said.
Journey PT opened in January at 2000 Monarch Pointe and is owned by Physical Therapist Steve Mulhollen.
For more information visit www.journeyptandbalancecenter.com or call 423-609-7997.