For months people wondered what was going into the old Pizza Hut building.
The new exterior paint scheme was a first clue. Then came mysterious signs about a new business.
Social media rumors ensued with guesses like a Mexican restaurant or a new location for a major chain of restaurants.
Finally, on Sept. 29, doors opened for Casa Express Italian Eatery, and the first month of business has been great.
Owner Abdul Elmouni said he had moved to the Tri-Cities area but decided to return to Greeneville so people would have additional options to enjoy Italian food.
“Greeneville citizens have shown me so much love in the past I wanted to be able to serve them again,” he said. “My heart is set in serving my community.”
Elmouni has owned four restaurants in the past 15 years, his latest being located at 915 Tusculum Blvd.
Casa Express offers dine-in, as well as carryout and delivery through the Slice app.
The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
They offer discounts to military, firefighters, EMS personnel, both city and county law enforcement, and a senior discount.
They also are implementing a new system to offer five free meals to benefit the homeless community. These meals will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, Elmouni said.
Staff members of Casa Express include manager Tonya Gilland, assistant manager Kaitlynn Johnson, servers Renee Bayer, Katelyn McNutt, Isabel Rojas, Jessica Jenkins, Tiffany Gunter, Staci Coley, and Ashley MacDonald, the weekday day shift host, as well as several kitchen employees.
For more information, visit “Casa Express Italian Eatery” on Facebook.