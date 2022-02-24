Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker Service has grown significantly in the years since it was founded by Greene County native Jimmy Collins Jr., and already this year has marked two milestones.
January 2022 marked three decades Casper’s has been in business as well as the opening of its fourth wrecker location.
In addition to its main location on West Depot Street in Greeneville, which also serves as the only repair shop of the four locations, Casper’s wreckers are located in White Pine, Morristown and Jefferson City.
Those wrecker locations opened in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.
“Over the years we’d usually have some slow days or weeks sometimes, but the body shop has been steady,” Collins said.
He said auto repair work kept him and his staff busy while many businesses were ordered to close in early 2020 due to COVID-19.
“The traffic affected us like it did everybody during the shut down, but we had four or five weeks worth of body shop stuff already scheduled,” Collins said. “That year being slower actually helped me because that’s when I was able to go work in White Pine myself to get that location up and running.”
More wrecker locations means more calls Casper’s can respond to in a wider radius, Collins explained.
“In 2021 we also added a transportation side, and we’re hauling 40 cars a week to Madisonville,” he said.
Casper’s answers 450 calls each week for AAA between Greene and Hamblen counties and tows for police departments in both counties in addition to answering calls from individuals.
“This is a big-size operation. I’d guess it’s grown six to eight times the size since we moved to this location in 2003,” Collins said. “At one point we were averaging three to five calls a day, and now I’d say it’s probably 18-20.”
He said in the earliest days of Casper’s, from its founding in 1992, it was located in South Greene, where Collins graduated high school, and Mosheim before moving to its current location, 402 W. Depot St.
“We’ve been here for 18 years,” Collins said.
He said the name Casper’s came from a pickup truck dubbed Casper that he worked on while he was a student at South Greene High School, which was what drove him to opening his own auto body shop in 1992 after studying to work in law enforcement and later working with local EMS for a few years.
“I was doing both, working for EMS and doing this from 1992 to ‘95. This was getting busier and busier until I had to choose,” Collins said. “My boss told me, ‘I’ll miss you, but you can always come back. You can’t go back and start your company again.’”
Collins said 1995 was the year he began focusing on Casper’s full time.
“It’s a lot of work, and it doesn’t really get any easier, but it’s fun,” Collins said. “It’s something different every day in different weather, or there’s always that possibility. It could be anything, and you go from one thing to another.”
When asked about a typical day, Collins said there just is not one.
“A typical day is just not caring what the weather does and going wherever you’ve got to go,” he said. “Some things are repetitive, but no wreck or recovery is the same.”
Collins also owns and operates Fyrex at 402 W. Depot St., and he said he plans to continue growing the Casper’s fleet.
Casper’s is a full-service mechanic, body and shop and wrecker service with the capacity to move nearly anything, Collins said. It is open 24 hours a day.
For more information call 423-639-0893 or visit www.caspersbodyshop.com.