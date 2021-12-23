ccuretirements — 1.jpg
Patsy Carroll and Debbie Collins of Consumer Credit Union (CCU) retired this year after 25 and 30 years of service, respectively, according to an announcement from CCU congratulating both longtime employees. Pictured from left to right are Senior Vice President Chief Mortgage Officer Stephen Cutshall, Mortgage Assistant Melanie Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer Mandy Kilday, Senior Vice President Mortgage Officer Patsy Carroll, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Debbie Collins, Vice President Human Resources Manager Larry Collins and Vice President Tri-Cities Area Executive Cassie Anderson.