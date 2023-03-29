Brian Bansemer has been named principal broker at Century 21 Legacy in Greeneville, according to a news release.
He succeeds Gail Landers, who the news release notes has led the team in Greeneville more than 16 years as the first-ever principal broker hired by owner Jamie Skeen.
Last year, Landers “decided to refocus all her energy and efforts towards helping her clients buy and sell homes. At about the same time, Bansemer was working on his own plan to move back home to Tennessee following the loss of his father in January,” according to the news release.
Bansemer had spent 27 years in the U.S. Navy and another 10 years living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and working as a real estate agent, internet leads director, and managing broker.
Bansemer’s “experience and technological ‘know-how’ has been extremely beneficial to the team and a great addition to all the experience and local area knowledge that Gail has, and will continue to provide,” the company news release said.
When asked about the transition, Bansemer said, “at my first meeting with my new family, I was told that I had some mighty big shoes to fill … good news is, Gail isn’t going anywhere, and she is my biggest asset as I begin my role as Principal Broker for CENTURY 21 Legacy in Greeneville!”