Cheezy Pete’s is now open at 1365 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The drive-thru restaurant opened in mid-February after delays on materials for the building affected the intended 2020 opening.
Food options include sandwiches and hoagies, burgers and Greek salads, as well as some other Greek foods including gyro sandwiches and baklava as a desert option. Beginning Monday, Cheezy Pete’s will also offer pastas, chicken, BBQ and steak dinner plates between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m., according to managing partner Peter Symeon.
Symeon said owner Georgia Georgiou is excited to have a presence in Greeneville again. Her first Greeneville restaurant was Mrs. Georgia’s Southern Table, which occupied the current Chick-fil-A location before the building was sold and razed for Chick-fil-A construction.
“She fell in love with Greeneville because people here are so kind and warm,” Symeon said. “She wanted to come back and do something here, and she appreciates the response and love for the new restaurant.”
A Greek Cypriot, Georgiou is a veteran restaurant owner both in Cyprus and East Tennessee, since opening the Mad Greek restaurant in Bristol in 1988 and two other locations since then in Johnson City and Kingsport, in addition to Mrs. Georgia’s Southern Table.
Symeon said he is originally from Athens, Greece, but, like Georgiou, he has lived in the region for decades.
Symeon said online ordering, catering and delivery services will be available and emphasized the availability of outdoor seating.
He added that he is interested in participating with local charities and events through catering or fundraising.
The restaurant is open between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.
For more information and updates, find Cheezy Pete’s on Facebook or call the restaurant at 609-7169.