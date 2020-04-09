Chick-fil-A construction

The Chick-fil-A restaurant under construction in the Crockett Crossing Shopping Center has begun to take shape. Crews with general contractor W.H. Bass Inc. have built walls and started roofing for the new restaurant, to be a 4,815-square-foot building with a seating capacity of 114. The restaurant, which will have a dual drive-thru, remains on schedule for a fall opening, according to Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests with great food and genuine hospitality,” the company said in a statement.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes