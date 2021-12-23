Christmas Program Helps Food Bank

The “Pictures with Santa Claus” program raised $900 and collected 217 pounds of food for the Greene County Food Bank, a program of Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. From left are Sasha Lay, photographer with Sasha’s Snappy Snaps; David Broyles, owner of Broyles Feed Store; Carmen Ricker, executive director of Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, who receives a check presented by Broyles; and Carolyn Brooks, of Community Ministries. The photo-taking event had been held at Broyles Feed Store Dec. 4.