NASHVILLE – United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced that USDA is investing $14 million in rural economic development projects in 10 states. Tennessee Rural Development Acting State Director Dan Beasley announced that rural Maury and Washington counties will be benefit from these investments.
“What a pleasure it is to invest in the future of rural Columbia and Chuckey, Tennessee,” Beasley said in a news release. “Our partnership with Columbia Power and Water Systems and Johnson City Energy Authority will help these rural communities build back better and support a vivacious economy for years to come.”
USDA is providing the funding through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program. Through this program, USDA provides zero-interest loans and grants to utilities. The utilities then lend funds to local businesses for projects that create and retain employment in rural areas. Eligible applicants are USDA’s Electric Program and Telecom Program borrowers.
The announcement includes investments in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, and Ohio.
The Columbia Power and Water Systems will use a $1 million loan to help the city of Columbia upgrade its streetlights with LED lights. This will ensure safety for residents and visitors downtown. This project also will improve the city’s economic vibrancy and enhance the quality of life for its residents.
The Johnson City Energy Authority will use a $1 million loan to help the Integrated Marketing Company purchase and renovate a manufacturing facility in Chuckey. This project will help the company take on additional clients to grow the business and increase economic output in the region.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/tn.