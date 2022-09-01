Could the next big idea, or even a revolution, start at Firefly Landing Cafe and Bakery? Owner Beth Foster likes to think so.
The new coffee shop and bakery at 564 Tusculum Blvd. offers space for working, creative thinking, exchanging ideas, or simply relaxing while enjoying a cup of coffee, homemade baked goods, or hand-dipped ice cream.
“Coffeehouses have a rich history as a place to go and exchange ideas and conversations,” Foster said. “Revolutions have been started in coffeehouses! It’s where ideas can begin and eventually even become reality.”
This train of thought was part of Foster’s inspiration behind the name of her new business. The other inspiration was the group of synchronous fireflies she sees each summer at her property in southwestern Greene County.
She likened those fireflies to light bulbs that symbolize new ideas, and created the tagline for Firefly Landing — “Where Ideas Come To Light.”
Firefly Landing, a family run business, had its soft opening Aug. 3.
Previously for 12 years, Beth and her husband, Keith, operated a microbakery called Grandview Acres.
They were getting tired of hauling everything to farmers markets and festivals every week when the 2020 pandemic hit. After the worst of COVID-19 subsided, the time came for a decision — either go back to the microbakery or re-enter the workforce.
“I looked around a little, and submitted a few resumes, but let’s face it, after being self-employed for so long, I just couldn’t see myself taking orders from someone else. I’m too independent at this point,” Foster said.
So the couple took their business knowledge and decided to dive in.
“You think you have some idea when you scale up an existing business, but I really did not. It was a lot of sink or swim,” Foster said.
Both Beth and Keith have strong backgrounds in retail and customer service and the bakery side of things, and with Grandview Acres Beth also had gained knowledge in graphic design, merchandising, social media marketing and other aspects of business management.
Foster said she relied on mentors with organizations like SCORE and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), friends in the food service industry, and a lot of YouTube to get up to speed as quickly as possible.
“I have a wonderful group of supporting friends and professionals, so I always have someone I can ask questions of, if I have one,” she said.
Firefly Landing is part of Mountain Song Plaza near Trinity United Methodist Church on Tusculum Boulevard.
“This plaza has been transformed with several new stores and will continue to be updated in the coming months,” Foster said. “The Shermans of Mountain Song Jewelers and Sky West Trading have some big plans!”
Firefly Landing offers a full line of hot and cold beverages, an ever-changing variety of bakery items, Ashby’s Sterling brand ice cream, and a small retail area that features some of Beth’s artistic work.
There are dining tables that double as work desks, and there’s a separate area of comfortable seating with jigsaw puzzles, board games, and play dough to keep the younger customers occupied.
The cafe and bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Foster noted that these hours are set for at least a month, and they are tracking customer patterns to see if schedule changes are needed.
Staff of Firefly Landing, in addition to Beth and Keith, are their son, Alex, who also works full-time, and part-time employees: daughter, Emme, who works on the weekends and evenings, and Donald Townsend and Zach Thompson, who she said she has known for so long they feel like family. Also, their 12-year-old son, Ryan, considers himself the official greeter when he’s around, and is in charge of restocking utensils, she said.
Firefly Landing and Mountain Song Plaza can be found on Facebook under “Firefly Landing Cafe and Bakery” and “Mountain Song Plaza.”
For more information on SCORE, a nonprofit organization and resource partner with SBA, visit www.score.org.