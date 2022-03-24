Comcast announced this week it is expanding participation in the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program with two new ways customers can use the federal program’s $30-per-month benefit.
Customers who qualify for the benefit can apply the money to any tier of Xfinity Internet service, Comcast said in a news release. The company’s Internet Essentials Plus, which includes 100 Mbps download speeds, a cable modem, and WiFi router, is free after the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program credit is applied, according to the news release.
Additionally, Xfinity Internet customers participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program now can add mobile service through Xfinity Mobile.
New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility and sign up, the company said in its news release.
Customers can also call Comcast’s dedicated Affordable Connectivity Program Enrollment and Support Center 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily. The center has multi-lingual capabilities to assist anyone interested in the program.