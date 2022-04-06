Comcast is accepting applications for 300 virtual inbound sales representatives across its southeast region, which includes its Knoxville and East Tennessee markets, according to a news release. Among the available positions, the company has openings for 50 bilingual representatives who must be fluent in English and Spanish. Comcast aims to onboard applicants as early as April and will continue through June.
Inbound sales representatives work directly with customers over the phone to promote and sell Comcast products and services. They support customers who want to set up new service, transfer service from one address to another or add a new product to their existing services.
Potential candidates can find out more and apply online on the virtual IBS representative and bilingual representative job postings at ComcastCareers.com.