Comcast is accelerating its multi-gig deployment and has announced that its latest Xfinity 10G Network upgrade has been launched to Greeneville homes and businesses.
Greeneville is one of the first communities in Tennessee to receive these network enhancements, which will benefit customers at all speed-tiers and price points, according to a press release from Comcast.
With these improvements, Comcast is also rolling out new download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) and up to 5- to 10-times faster upload speeds in Greeneville.
Greeneville now has the foundational next-generation network in place to begin leveraging new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options that can be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks with less cost, the company said in its news release.
“Comcast continues to anticipate customer demand,” said Jason Gumbs, regional senior vice president at Comcast. “Through our focus on network innovation, we are excited to begin deploying enhanced, ultra-fast and reliable speed tiers to customers in Greeneville and keep more Tennesseans connected with the speeds and technology they need.”
Comcast has invested nearly $629 million in technology and infrastructure improvements in its Tennessee network over the last three years, according to the news release.
Comcast says its upgraded network will be faster and provide better coverage, more reliable connections and low lag for uses such as video gaming.
Recently, Comcast accelerated the transformation of its network to a cloud-based architecture that is fully prepared for 10G technologies and DOCSIS 4.0. This network architecture will enable Comcast to deliver "symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds to both residential and business customers, services that technically limited fixed wireless providers will not be able to deliver," according to the news release.
Comcast also says it plans to provide a cleaner, greener Internet by doubling network energy efficiency by 2030. Comcast estimates this will avoid the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power a half a million homes for a year.