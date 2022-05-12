From left, Director of Marketing and Business Development Christina Potts and Director of Member Services Barb Sell, both of the Greene County Partnership, talk with Brian Click at Cornerstone’s recent open house event.
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group founder and owner Brian Click, left, talks with visitors to the open house event hosted on May 5.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group has been serving Greene County since 2015, but it now has a brand new location on Main Street.
Cornerstone is a full-service firm assisting clients with retirement planning, tax management, estate planning and other financial services, according to the firm’s website.
Owner and founder Brian Click has worked locally as a financial advisor for 23 years. He entered the field after graduating with his bachelor’s degree from Tusculum University in 1998. In 2005 he also earned the designation of Certified Financial Planner from the College of Financial Planning. Cornerstone has been located on Bernard Avenue from its founding in 2015 until it relocated to 517 N. Main St. in April.
George Scott, a wealth advisor with Cornerstone, entered the wealth management business in 2018. After studying business administration at East Tennessee State University, Scott worked with multiple local banks for almost 20 years before joining Edward Jones Investments in 2018. He joined Cornerstone in January 2022.
Also serving clients is Andrew Julian, a certified financial planner. Julian graduated in 2016 from ETSU with a bachelor’s in corporate finance and investments. He earned his Certified Financial Planner designation in 2018 and has six years of service.
Operations Manager Buffie Shepherd has been with Cornerstone since 2015 after an 18-year career in banking. The most recent addition to the staff at Cornerstone, Operations Associate Crystal Jobe joined Cornerstone in April. She joins the staff with six years working in two local banks as well as with Forward Air Corporation for the past five years.
“We are happy to be on North Main and look forward to continuing to serve our many clients we have served over the years,” Click said. “We are excited to continue to assist our clients in reaching their financial goals.”
He said all contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, are unchanged, and clients will see no changes other than the physical location.