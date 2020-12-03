CHATTANOOGA — Covenant Logistics Group, parent company of Greeneville-based Landair Holdings, announced several recent promotions to company-wide leadership roles, the company said in a news release.
Jim Massengill, formerly vice president of distribution at Landair Holdings, has been named senior vice president of warehouse operations. Massengill has been with the organization more than 14 years.
Lyndal Harper, formerly vice president of transportation management, has been named senior vice president of TMS and brokerage.
Brande Tweed, previously vice president of finance, has been named senior vice president of financial improvement. Tweed has worked more than 20 years at Landair.
Tripp Grant, who joined Covenant in July 2019 as company controller, has been named chief accounting officer.
The promotions took effect at the beginning of September, according to the news release.