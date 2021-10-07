CHATTANOOGA — Covenant Logistics Group, formerly Covenant Transportation, announced the completion of a multi-year rebranding effort including a new website on Wednesday.
The rebranding effort followed the Chattanooga-based company's purchase in 2018 of Greeneville-based LandAir for $83 million.
At that time a growing trucking company, Covenant began the transition to its new name in July 2020 to better represent its true logistics capabilities and available services, the company said in a press release. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on the Nasdaq.
“This name change comes with the recognition that Covenant offers more than transportation services. Five years ago, we began a journey to transition the company to more of a true logistics provider," Covenant President Joey Hogan stated. "The merger of Landair Holdings with legacy Covenant three years ago provided a boost to the enterprise with the opportunity to grow in the overall transportation and logistics marketplace by adding warehousing and a more holistic freight management service offering.”
Following the merger, Covenant began the work to update the branding and its digital footprint, the release said. The primary information source for Covenant will remain the company website, which can now be found at www.covenantlogistics.com.
“This refreshed site will showcase the full transportation management capabilities of our enterprise,” said Paul Bunn, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer. “On top of expedited and capacity management transportation services, Covenant provides contract logistics services such as dedicated contract carriage, warehouse management and transportation management.”
Covenant's primary corporate facilities are in Greeneville, Chattanooga and Nashville, and the company also has shops, terminals, office locations and 15 warehouse locations in 38 states, according to the release.
“As we move forward with branding our equipment and facilities over the next two to three years, we remain committed to representing the legacy, mission and 35-year history of Covenant Transport, Landair and the family of companies that embody what Covenant truly is – a service provider that is generating value within the supply chain,” said Covenant's co-founder, Chairman and CEO David Parker.